Top Chef season 21 finale: Did Danny, Dan, or Savannah win?

Who won Top Chef season 21? We knew entering the finale that Danny, Dan, and Savannah were poised to face off.

Entering the episode, it was hard to honestly claim that one chef was the favorite over the others, mostly because this is a field that felt evenly stacked in so many ways. Savannah came on pretty strong back at the end of the contestants’ time in Wisconsin, and yet slipped a little bit last week. However, at the same time you could argue the same thing for the entire field. Nobody had momentum coming into the finale, producing one of those rare instances where almost anything could happen.

The premise for the finale, despite the new location, was not that different from what else we’ve seen over the years — basically, make the best meal of your life. It really was not altogether complicated beyond that. They all did have some help in the form of chefs who were previously eliminated this season.

