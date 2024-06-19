Top Chef season 22 premiere date hopes over at Bravo

Following the big finale tonight, when can you expect to see Top Chef season 22 premiere on Bravo? Of course, there is a lot to get into here!

First and foremost, though, let’s begin with a reminder that the series is coming back for more, as the network revealed that earlier in the spring. It is hardly a surprise, given that it remains one of the most critically beloved reality competition shows on TV, and almost always remains a beautiful showcase of culinary expression. Kristen Kish fit right in as the new host, and we do think that there were some great dishes served up this season.

With that being said, has the quality been somewhat underwhelming? At times, it feels that way compared to past seasons, but it’s honestly hard to say that as someone who would get booted almost straight out of the kitchen on this particular show. There has been some criticism of that online, and we do think that creatively, the producers need to go back to having Quickfires allow for immunity in the elimination competition. What they tried to do here for most of the season was confusing at times and meaningless at others — we admire the willingness to be flexible, but sometimes, not everything needs to be tinkered with.

More than likely, you will wee the next Top Chef season back in 2025, and it remains to be seen what the host city / state is going to be. Often, this is based on whatever incentives are offered, coupled with a culinary tradition of a given place. From the outside looking in, we do think that the East Coast could benefit from having some more time in the spotlight — namely, Philadelphia. How is there not a season there? It’s a huge market with a history of popular cuisine and there’s a lot that could be done. You could also make the case for Maryland / Delaware, even if it is close to DC.

Hopefully, later this year an official location will be selected — and we’ll be happy to discuss it more then.

