The Morning Show season 4: Jon Hamm on likely return

The Morning Show season 4 is coming to Apple TV+, and all signs do point to Jon Hamm making another appearance.

At the end of season 3, we’ll be honest in saying that it did not feel altogether necessary to see Paul Marks again. Wasn’t his arc about a possible sale wrapped up? Then again, it was also a far more complicated story than just a guy trying to buy a media company, as he had a complicated romantic bond with Alex Levy at one point.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Hamm confirms some of the chatter that’s been out there ab

I believe I am. It’s a matter of scheduling, but my thing was, “Don’t bring me back just to bring me back. Bring me back to move the story forward in some way.” And I think they’ve figured out a way that that might happen.

Personally, we are not entering the next season with the expectation that Paul will be in every episode, largely because there are so many other stories that are happening left and right. With that being said, it will be a win if there are just a few separate instances where the character turns up and wrecks a little havoc. He is a complicated guy in that there are constantly a lot of big ideas in his head, but that doesn’t mean that they are all good.

There is also a chance that some other big-name stars do become attached to the upcoming season, as well, but we may have to wait and see on some of them. The most important thing is that you don’t make the story too complicated, and the best way to do that is to focus on the ensemble you already have.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Morning Show right now, including when it could premiere

What do you most want to see when it comes to Jon Hamm’s story on The Morning Show season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming up soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







