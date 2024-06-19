House of the Dragon season 2 video: Aegon, Aemond stars chat

With we prepare to see House of the Dragon season 2 arrive on HBO this weekend, it does feel we’re due for a little fun. After all, much of the end of the premiere last Sunday was full of emotionally devastating moments, including the whole Blood and Cheese situation that cost King Aegon his son.

We already imagine that moving forward, Aegon will be full of range … but for now, let’s just get to know the actor behind the role in Tom Glynn-Carney alongside Aemond actor Ewan Mitchell.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new video in which the two ask each other questions and with that, you get to learn a few things! Take, for starters, when they first met, who else they’d love to play on the show, and also a few funny stories. You can tell that they get along quite well in real life, and that’s important given that they are brothers!

Of course, on the show moving forward we are not that sure that either one of them is going to act altogether brotherly since they are each dealing with their own emotions. While they may be united in their thirst for revenge, they also may have different ideas as to how to go about it. Aegon could be quicker to anger and with that, even more reckless. We like to think that Aemond has learned from some of his mistakes with Luke, at least to the point where he can be a bit more strategic. He does already have one notable advantage in future combat — namely, the largest dragon in the Realm.

What do you think we are going to see next on House of the Dragon season 2 from Aegon and Aemond?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

