Gen V season 2 spoilers: Any Cate evolutions ahead?

In a way, it feels rather hard to set the stage too much for Gen V season 2 at present, and for a wide array of reasons.

What’s a big one? Well, consider what is happening on The Boys season 4 at the moment! We know that these are separate shows and by virtue of that alone, there may be this assumption that there is not that much in the way of connective tissue. However, you also have to remember that Sam and Cate are going to be appearing before season 4 wraps up, and that could tell us something more about where their individual story is going.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BOYS!

In the meantime, let’s just say that there could be a lot of issues between Cate and Marie — after all, the latter ripped off one of her super-powered hands during the climactic season 1 battle! Speaking to TVLine, showrunner Michelle Fazekas notes that this “was another example of Marie’s power evolving, and for sure it impacts their relationship! Remember, we’re going to have a whole season of The Boys between our first and second seasons, so things are going to be different in ways you won’t expect.”

So what does that mean? While Marie is locked up in a facility somewhere, there is a chance that she starts to better understand her powers a little bit more. Meanwhile, Cate could also learn a thing or two more about how her own powers operate, and that could be a problem. If she can learn to persuade others to do her bidding without touching them, couldn’t that mean game over for a lot of Supes? It is something to wonder about.

Related – Here is more of how Gen V plans to write out Chance Perdomo following his tragic death

What do you most want to see moving into Gen V season 2, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — other updates are ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







