Chicago Fire season 13 spoilers: More on Stella Kidd’s past?

Given that Chicago Fire has gone on for so many years, one of its great luxuries is the opportunity to dive in and learn more about many of its characters.

With that in mind, why not get excited at the thought of learning more about Stella Kidd’s past? For the time being, this is certainly one of the things that are personally rather excited to see! There’s no guarantee it will happen in the upcoming season 13 premiering this fall, but there is hope!

For more on that, all you have to do is see some of what executive producer Andrea Newman had to say on the subject to TVLine:

“We established in Season 5 that her parents died when she was young, and she was raised by her aunt and uncle, but there is definitely more in her family story to be revealed. Stay tuned….”

Now, of course it would be great to meet some extended family for Kidd, or have an opportunity to at least watch her and Severide dive into her past. It feels like the perfect story to last over the course of a 3-4 episode arc and because Chicago Fire is poised to have a far longer season than it did earlier this year, there is time to deliver on this.

When it comes to family drama elsewhere…

Well, here is your reminder that there is another thing that the show may address: What’s going on when it comes to Severide and his half-brother! We did not expect the big reveal that we got with Jack Damon at the end of last season and now, we have so many other questions that we are forced to think more about. Take, for starters, if this makes Kelly rethink and have a lot of questions about his own past.

