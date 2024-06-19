Dark Matter season 1 episode 9 (finale) spoilers: ‘Entanglement’

Next week on Apple TV+, the tale of Dark Matter ends. Or, at the very least it does for the time being. The finale is coming!

So how crazy are things going to be? Well, in a word, very. Almost everything is about to come to a head, and this story should throw almost every single element possible against the wall. There is something so exciting about that, but it also leads to questions as to whether or not every loose end is going to be tied up. After all, remember for a moment that there is no season 2 renewal yet … but there is still a chance.

Given that this is the final episode coming up, it should not be a surprise that the powers-that-be are keeping a lot under wraps. The title for this episode is “Entanglement,” and the synopsis gives you a slightly better sense of what’s ahead:

The Dessens’ world comes crashing down.

Yep, that is all you are getting within this episode, and that serves as a pretty clear symbol as to what the priorities are here the rest of the way.

Will there be answers?

We know that one of the strengths of this show from the get-go was weaving in a lot of mysteries over the course of time, and we do think that some will be answered. Still, new ones could be raised.

When will there be news on a renewal?

Well, odds are something more will surface over the next couple of months! Given how enormously successful the first season of the show has been for the aforementioned streaming service, we have no real reason to think that it is going to be going anywhere within the relatively near future. Not only has it drawn a lot of viewership, it managed to do so with a name that actually doesn’t tell you much of what the show is actually about.

What do you most want to see moving into the Dark Matter season 1 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — more updates are ahead!

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







