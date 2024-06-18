And Just Like That season 3: Karen Pittman on leaving series

For those who have not heard the reports as of yet, And Just Like That is going to be losing one familiar face for season 3 in Karen Pittman. While Nya Wallace was a huge part of the first two seasons of the show, the series is going to have to move forward without her.

How the show writes out the character remains to be seen, but the actress wants it to be clear that she did not leave out of some desire to say goodbye to this world. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the busy actress (who also does The Morning Show and Forever amidst other projects) explained the tough decision she had to make:

As it relates to season three, there were very real scheduling conflicts that got added to the mix once I decided that I wanted to do Forever. And there were some personal things that I don’t want to elaborate on, as far as me going back to the show, in my own family life. But I also want to make sure that people don’t think I would just throw that character away. I loved working with those people. I would’ve been able to continue to do it in a perfect world, but we don’t live in that perfect world.

Pittman notes that there is “more story to tell” when it comes to her character on the Max comedy and while that could be up to the writers, it does seem like there is an openness to her coming back. We just have to wait and see what happens here! And Just Like That has been in production on the new season for a little while now, and we just have to wait and see when it will premiere. (For now, it looks like it will happen in early 2025 — fingers crossed.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

