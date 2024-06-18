Bridgerton season 4: EP on Benedict’s upcoming arc

Is Bridgerton season 4 going to be focused primarily on Benedict? For now, that remains too early to tell! Regardless, though, all signs do indicate that this character is going to have a huge role to play in the story ahead, and we are excited to dive more into it.

So what will his story be about? A lot of it, at least at this point, is about coming into his own and realizing more and more of what it is that he actually wants out of his life. Remember that for the first few seasons, he’s been someone clearly concerned about settling down — he has shown no real discernible death, and he also shies away from the concept of having an exclusive relationship with Lady Tilley.

Could this be what sets Benedict on a new path? It is possible! In a new interview with Shondaland, executive producer Tom Verica opts against sharing particular details about the story to come, but indicates that Luke Thompson has a heck of a role:

First, let me speak to Luke Thompson, who is a brilliant actor. I’ve seen him onstage a couple times in between seasons, and he is an incredible talent. And having watched him on this show, I’ve always been so drawn to see where that character is going to go. Like with Colin and Pen, I’ve been a part of those arcs since the beginning. I think about season one, when I got to direct the scenes where he had a little bit of flirtation with that painter; we were laying the groundwork for that curiosity as an artist, and as a sexual person. Then in season two, when he got back into his artwork, and experiencing new avenues through that. I remember the moment when he went to his artist studio, and he was closing the chapter on that part of his life. We’ve been layering all that over the seasons, so to now have him picking up steam and taking ownership is really fun. And Luke Thompson’s charm that he brings to the role just draws you in and makes you really want to explore more. I’m so excited for what’s in store for him in season four. He’s like a thoroughbred racehorse that’s been in the gates ready to turn loose, and I think we’re about to see him run.

At this point, it really feels like either Benedict or Francesca will be the focus for this upcoming batch of episodes, but you can argue that for now, the former makes more sense — largely because we’ve seen his story play out over time. The Francesca / Michaela relationship is worth watching out for, but it may take more time to develop.

