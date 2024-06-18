Is America’s Got Talent new tonight on NBC? Season 19 schedule

Is America’s Got Talent new tonight on NBC? Given that we’re in the midst of the summer TV season, it makes sense to expect it almost every week.

However, herein lies the reality that expectations and reality are two very different things by and large, and there is nothing more to share insofar as the fact that AGT is off the air tonight. The reason has to do with pre-Olympics coverage, which is something that network is going to be leaning into as much as possible over the course of the summer. Our advice is just to be prepared for it now, since it is going to remain essential to everything that they do over the weeks and months to come.

When America’s Got Talent comes back next week, it will continue the auditions, which are slightly different this year due mostly to the fact that each judge now has two Golden Buzzers. We can also confirm that there is a new episode on July 2, meaning that there will not be any break close to July 4. The reason for that here has to be tied to the fact that there is only so much real estate available to it this season due to the Games.

So what sort of auditions are we hoping to see from here on out? Honestly, just something really unique and rewatchable, especially since there are a lot of carbon-copy singers and dancers that we’ve seen over and over again. We’re not saying that we are opposite singers and dancers being on the show, but we want to see a fresh sound or a style that is unique! This is about finding a Las Vegas act, and doing that is something that does take a great deal of time and effort.

