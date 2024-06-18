Grantchester renewed for season 10, one episode into season 9

For anyone out there who is eager to see more Grantchester on PBS, we have great news — the mystery drama is poised to continue!

Today, the network confirmed that one week into its ninth season (and with the impending exit of Tom Brittney on the way), they are bringing back the period drama for more. Robson Green seemingly is going to continue as Geordie, and that is alongside the return of Rishi Nair, who is making his debut as a new vicar this season.

In a statement per TVLine, here is what Masterpiece executive producer Susanne Simpson had to say:

“I couldn’t be happier to recommission Grantchester for a 10th season … This is hands-down one of our most popular series and I know the fans will be thrilled to see it continue with the outstanding Robson Green and Rishi Nair back for more crime-solving.”

Meanwhile, writer / executive producer Daisy Coulam added the following:

“This show is a testament to our lovely team — the cast and crew … I’m so grateful and proud that we get to come back together for our 10th season and another glorious summer in Grantchester!”

When will the next batch of episodes air?

Well, the early renewal should help here in order to ensure that there is another batch of episodes ready in the event that PBS wants them next year. There is a lot of value in having a show like this be an annual event, especially when it comes to having some sort of consistency.

We do not expect there to be some sort of significant change when it comes to season 10 of the show, mostly because the big change is happening already in season 9. We’re also unsure that this will be the final season; if the audience support is here, why not go ahead and keep things going?

