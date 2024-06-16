Grantchester season 9 episode 2 spoilers: Will’s final episode?

Next week on PBS, you are going to have a chance to see Grantchester season 9 episode 2 arrive — so what can we say about it now?

Well, the top story here seems to be the same thing it’s been for the past month or two: The departure of Tom Brittney. There’s a good chance that this could be his final episode as Will Davenport, as you are going to be seeing Rishi Nair on the show soon as the new Vicar. We know that Brittney is eager to move on simply to do some other things, and there is nothing controversial about the exit at all. Instead, think of this goodbye as one final opportunity to celebrate this character. There will be opportunities to look ahead to the other side soon.

Go ahead and get the Grantchester season 9 episode 2 synopsis below to get a better sense of what lies ahead:

An abandoned baby is discovered on the same day that a hotel manager is found dead. Things are complicated further when Geordie is blindsided by Will’s news.

This is one of those episodes where you should have some tissues at the ready, mostly because there is a particularly good chance that things are going to be emotional. This is a story that could give you a few different twists but even with Will’s apparent exit, it does not seem as though the producers are shifting farm from their typical form.

How will Geordie react long-term?

In due time, we do think that the character is going to adjust; he has dealt with the departure of a vicar before! Him feeling blindsided now may be due, at least in part, to him starting to let his guard down and thinking that Will could actually stay put for a while.

