Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode 4: Kingdom of the Blind

In just a couple of days, Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode 4 is going to arrive at Paramount+ — so what can we say?

Well, for starters, “Kingdom of the Blind” is directed by none other than Joe Mantegna. This is someone who has done a great job across a number of episodes over the years, and we do think that he will have some great stuff here, as well. The BAU, after all, still needs the help of Elias Voit … though the last thing that they probably want is to get more assistance from this man. Meanwhile, Prentiss has to figure out what she wants to do after Brian Garrity caused some of the chaos that he did.

For a few more official details on this episode titled “Kingdom of the Blind,” check out the full Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode 4 synopsis (per SpoilerTV) below:

The BAU is faced with more Gold Star killing with the same gruesome M.O. Elias Voit says goodbye to his family. Prentiss wrestles with the fallout of her run-in with Brian Garrity. Garcia hacks the cloned phone brought in by Tyler Green.

We do think that Emily is going to be okay here, largely due to the fact that there is no evidence tying her to what she’s been accused.

As for Elias and his family, the truth here remains that they don’t want anything to do with him. Just having them even be present in any form would be a miracle for the BAU, and something that they need for the sole purpose of trying to make this negotiation a little bit more of a success. Doing that, of course, is so much easier said than done.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Criminal Minds: Evolution, including more on what happened last week!

What do you most want to see moving into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode 4 on Paramount+ this week?

Have any theories? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







