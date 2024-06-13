Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode 4: Prentiss in trouble?

As we get prepared to see Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode 4 on Paramount+ next week, one thing is clear — this is not the best time in the world to be one Emily Prentiss.

After all, what is going on with Brian Garrity? The guy totally sold Paget Brewster’s character out at the end of episode 3, and you can make the argument that she’s got a real issue moving forward with law enforcement for a crime she did not even commit! Yet, we still remain hopeful that this is not going to be something that dooms her long-term, mostly because Brian does not exactly have a ton of evidence behind his claims.

Ultimately, this could just be a bump in the road as opposed to something that is going to be an overwhelming problem the rest of the season, but time will tell. The biggest problem here is that Prentiss does not exactly have a ton of time in order to deal with any distractions. Remember that she, plus the rest of the BAU, is doing what they can to take on Gold Star. This is while Elias Voit is doing whatever he can to distract and cause chaos; there is already tension in the air around Prentiss, who did not disclose what was out there featuring certain members of the team in dark corners of the internet.

Will Voit’s wife help the BAU at all?

That’s another issue that has to still be dealt with, as clearly she wants nothing to do with it and for good reason. However, it’s pretty clear that Elias wants his family at all costs. How do you find a way to make her comfortable, while also working to get real answers on Gold Star? It’s a tough pickle.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

