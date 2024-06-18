Blue Bloods series finale: New behind-the-scenes peeks

While the Blue Bloods series finale may be many months from airing at this point, there is still a lot to look forward to and discuss.

Take, for starters, all the emotional shots that you are getting of how things are progressing behind the scenes! If you head over to the Instagram now of executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor, you can get a sense of some of what we’re talking about right now! You can see a lot of filming locations in here, plus also a quick peek at star Vanessa Ray (Eddie). The EP (who also co-wrote the episode) included the following caption:

On Location Days 5/6 Brooklyn Heights, with vistas of that skyline I never get tired of admiring and shooting along the Gowanus canal, which is let’s say, less majestic. Every scene seems heavy with sadness that we’re nearing the final wrap, but also with joy for all that this incredible company has accomplished.

So what will the story be for the Blue Bloods finale? There are a few more details that still need to be revealed, but early signs suggest that there will be a family dinner, you will see a lot of familiar faces, and that the story will part celebrate what we’ve come to see from some of these characters over the years. This is probably not going to be an episode that feels too different from what we’ve seen over the years, mostly due to the fact that this show not only knows what it is, but also what fans appreciate from it. There is little reason to deviate all that much.

While there is no official date for the series finale just yet, all signs point to it airing in either November or September.

