The Gilded Age season 3 spoilers: How HBO is setting the stage

Yesterday, some of the latest casting news started to emerge for The Gilded Age season 3 and with that, along did new details! Isn’t there a lot to be excited about as we move forward?

Before we say too much more here, the first thing that we should note is that with the premiere not coming until at least 2025, we’re not surprised that HBO would want to speak about the season in general terms. However, the official description (per Deadline) does signal that change is about to course through much of the community:

The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic and social change, when huge fortunes were made and lost overnight. With the old guard officially deposed, New York society finds itself turned upside down, and all must get their house in order. But even those at the helm of this new era may find that change comes at a cost.

The most notable change that we 100% know is coming on the upcoming season is related to Ada and Agnes, who are effectively reversing their roles when it comes to who has money and who does not. There is fundamentally something intriguing that could come with that from a character standpoint, and the same goes with a hugely different social hierarchy. We are vastly approaching the opportunity to see how a new generation handles their wealth and how they stand out from the pack.

Above all else…

Well, let’s keep things rather simple here — we are hoping that there are going to be opportunities coming up to both laugh and cry with these characters. Just like Downton Abbey before it, series from Julian Fellowes do a fantastic job of throwing you into their world.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Gilded Age right now, including the latest casting news

What do you most want to see moving into The Gilded Age season 3 when it airs at HBO?

Have any bold predictions? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







