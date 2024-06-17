A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms filming begins; premiere date plan

While we all enjoy House of the Dragon season 2 on HBO this summer, there is also a reason to look ahead! After all, the network has another show coming in the Game of Thrones universe in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, previously known as The Hedge Knight. This is a six-episode series (at least for the first season) based on George R.R. Martin’s characters of Dunk and Egg.

Is this series going to be quite different from the rest of the universe? It certainly feels that way! After all, we are looking at a series focused primarily on just two characters, and it also will be set long after House of the Dragon and well before Game of Thrones. A battle over the Iron Throne may not even be the main focus in the way that it was on those shows.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

While it does seem we’ll be waiting until at least summer or fall 2025 in order to see the end product, we can at least tell you now that filming has reportedly started! This is according to Redanian Intelligence, which has an established track record of being right on these sorts of things. The plan is for production to take place until at least the middle of September, which means that each episode will take about half a month to produce. From there, of course it will be a months-long process to prepare all of the episodes and have the special effects ready to go.

If nothing else, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms should serve as a nice way to give us a dose of Westeros next year while we wait for the return of House of the Dragon — it was renewed last week for a season 3, and we imagine that it will arrive at some point in 2026. Anything before that would feel like a miracle.

Related – Learn more about the cast for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Are you excited to see A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms when it airs, or are you taking a wait-and-see approach?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







