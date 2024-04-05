The Hedge Knight: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Dunk & Egg!

Months after The Hedge Knight: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms was confirmed to series over at HBO, Dunk & Egg have officially been cast!

To better explain what this show actually is, let’s just start by sharing the official synopsis below:

A century before the events of “Game of Thrones,” two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey), and his diminutive squire, Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell). Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

So who are Claffey and Ansell? Well, the former is a one-time rugby player who has appeared in Bad Sisters and a handful of other shows and movies. Meanwhile, Ansell is only nine years old and already has some features to his name. We know that it can be quite challenging to put the fate of a series in the hands of young performers, but HBO proved to be good at this with how they were able to make Game of Thrones into something spectacular.

All indications are that The Hedge Knight will start filming this year, with the plan being to premiere it at some point in late 2025. There is a chance that this show could bridge the gap between seasons of House of the Dragon, especially since there is almost certainly going to be a season 3 of that show. There are still a number of other spin-offs and offshoots in the works for this franchise.

What are you most excited to see entering The Hedge Knight: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms?

Are you familiar at all with the source material, or are you going more into this project blind? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

