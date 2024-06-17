Big Brother 26 spoilers: CBS shares intriguing new tease

Big Brother 26 is coming on CBS next month — so are we getting something that is totally different from any season we’ve ever seen? Based on the way that the network is promoting it, you’d almost think the “expect the unexpected” motto will prove to be true.

Of course, we’ve also learned with 15+ years of covering this show that a lot of the hype can occasionally fall flat. Does anyone else remember the BB Takeover twist?

Anyway, today a new post surfaced on the official Big Brother Instagram page, one that carried with it the following caption:

Not everything is as it seems this summer. #BB26 is unlike any season we’ve had yet and we’re just one month away.

What in the world does this mean? Production is likely planning some sort of radical twist, at least in the early going, to keep everyone on their toes. We do wonder if there could be a split house for multiple weeks, something even more fan-influenced, or a surprising twist involving the cast. The only thing we’d be surprised about is if the show gets rid of the live feeds for whatever reason. This happened with the Canadian version of the show and while it’s not officially canceled per se, it is “on hiatus” and there are no plans for it to return in the next year.

When will you find out about the cast this season?

In the modern era, it tends to come out a couple of days before the premiere. Big Brother 26 airs starting on July 17, so July 15 feels like a good estimate for a reveal date there. As long as we do learn who is taking part before premiere night, we’re happy — they are certainly pushing it more and more to the wire in recent years.

What intrigues you the most at present entering Big Brother 26?

