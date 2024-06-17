Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: Kevin Costner again talks future

At this point, Kevin Costner may be getting quite adept at discussing all the hubbub around Yellowstone season 5. He is promoting his new film Horizon: An American Saga and the more mainstream outlets you appear on, the more that the questions are going to come in.

What does that mean today? Well, that is rather simple: A visit to The Today Show, where he had a chance to speak further about all of it. So, what did he have to say?

If you head over here, you can watch the video in which Costner explains that under “the right circumstances,” he is still willing to reprise his role of John Dutton. He also reiterated his love for the show and pride for his work:

“Saying there’s a chance, there’s always a chance … I love the thing. You’ve got to be really clear about that.”

The actor then reiterated that one of his main issues last year came down to the material not being ready at the right time, which he has noted in an array of other places. This is a situation that will probably remain somewhat of a mystery from the outside looking in, mostly in terms of all the various intricacies behind the scenes. We do think it would be nice for Costner to make a small appearance in season 5, but the scripts have presumably been written at this point since filming is taking place in Montana. Meanwhile, he is busy right now promoting his new movie, and there other iterations of his franchise mapped out moving forward. Finding a way to make things work could prove to be an enormous challenge.

As for how to write out John Dutton, it feels like the only sensible thing to do is kill the character off … but who knows? There could be a surprise.

Do you think there is any chance Kevin Costner returns before Yellowstone is over?

