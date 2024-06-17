When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 11: Elizabeth, Nathan kiss

After weeks of waiting, When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 11 gave us the moment so many were excited for. Not only that, but they were kind enough to not force us to wait until the finale to see it.

Since it was clear to pretty much everyone that Elizabeth and Nathan had feelings for each other, wasn’t it nice to see the two of them get to the point that they did with the kiss? This is something that could serve as a ground foundation for a lot of great stuff ahead on the show, especially since they can now actually be a couple and enjoy what comes along with that, especially when it comes to security and a real lack of doubting.

Speaking to TV Insider, star Kevin McGarry notes that the finale coming up will be a chance for the two of them to actually celebrate and have those rare moments where they can actually be a couple for a moment:

“They get their honeymoon phase … Everybody’s been like, why are they constantly getting interrupted? What’s going on? What’s going on? So finally when it happens, we give the fans [Episode] 12 to get a glimpse of what life is going to be like.”

Of course, there are still going to be obstacles, especially since When Calls the Heart has been known to deliver those here and there over the years. We don’t think that anyone is going to be surprised by that. Really, the big question is going to be how they are able to get to the other side of those struggles, as that will show them their long-term viability as a couple. For now, you don’t have to worry — there are reasons for hope.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the When Calls the Heart season 12 finale

What do you think will be coming after that kiss on When Calls the Heart moving forward?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







