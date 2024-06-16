Outlander: Blood of My Blood spoilers: A Father’s Day surprise

With today being Father’s Day, isn’t it the perfect time for a surprise from Outlander: Blood of My Blood? We tend to think so and if you are excited for the prequel series, here is another reason to be.

In a new post on Instagram, the official series announced that Louis O’Roarke, son of Grant O’Rourke, is going to be playing the younger version of his character Rupert from the original show. Meanwhile, the role of younger Angus is going to be played by Marlow Walters, the son of the OG actor Stephen Walters. The aforementioned post shows the fathers and sons together, and there is something so sweet and wholesome about it.

Yet, at the same time remember this: Blood of My Blood is still a show airing on premium cable. This is not stunt casting; the younger O’Rourke and Walters would have been overlooked if they were incapable of playing these parts. They should bring something fun and substantial to the table here, and we are excited to see what that looks like.

There is no official premiere date yet for Outlander: Blood of My Blood, but with part 2 of season 7 for the flagship show coming later this year, it could be out in 2025. That feels like it would be a great way to bridge the gap between season 7 and then the eighth and final season of the show itself — but this is really just all up to what Starz wants to do.

If you have not heard…

The prequel is going to actually be two different origin stories, with one part of it focused on Jamie’s parents and the other part focused on Claire’s. It feels like so far, more of the focus in the press has been on Jamie’s, but a part of that may just be tied to how much more the series itself has focused on this over time.

Related – Get some more discussion now about Outlander season 7 and what lies ahead

What do you think about this fantastic bit of Outlander: Blood of My Blood news?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







