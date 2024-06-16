Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, 6/16/24?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Given that later marks the House of the Dragon season 2 premiere, you can mark it is a tremendous ratings opportunity for the late-night show. That is, of course, assuming that the bulk of people actually still watch traditional television and leave the network on after the fantasy epic.

Regardless of your view on lead-ins and the like, we can go ahead and share some of the good news now: You are going to see another episode of the series in just a matter of hours! Note that there is a slightly later start time this week in 11:06 p.m. Eastern, which is tied largely to House of the Dragon running over a traditional hour.

We do think that there is a lot to get into tonight, especially when it comes to the follow up on last week’s follow up, where Oliver promised to give a New York bakery new equipment in return for them selling “cake bears” that bear a resemblance to him. This entire back-and-forth between the show and the restaurant began when Last Week Tonight bought up everything from a Red Lobster, while also doing a segment all about the chain shutting down a number of locations.

Of course, we also do think that there will be some topical content mixed into the episode tonight, largely because this is some of the stuff that the series does best alongside the main segments. Last week’s deep-sea mining piece was especially informative, given that 1) it is something that the show has not covered before and 2) the contents of it are going to be relevant for a rather long period of time. That is certainly not something to ignore, and it would be nice if there are a lot of other environmental issues that the series tackles in the months ahead.

