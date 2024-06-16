3 Body Problem season 2 premiere date: A June 2024 update

With us now halfway through June 2024, what better time than the present to look more at 3 Body Problem season 2?

After all, there a few pretty interesting things that we can look at here first and foremost, starting with the fact that this show is coming back for two more seasons! We know that for some reason, there was a real effort to keep some of the finer details about the recent renewal under wraps at first. That has since changed.

One thing that is probably not going to change, meanwhile, is how much news we do / do not get over the rest of the year. It would be great to sit here and say that a 3 Body Problem premiere date has been decided on but honestly, that’s not something we will probably get a for a year and a half at least — and that is us being kind! The series, which comes from David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo, takes an extremely long time in order to make. This is, of course, without even mentioning all the time required to edit all of the stories behind the scenes in post-production.

At this point, the best-case scenario is that season 2 premieres in 2026, and there is at least a chance that something more gets revealed on production between now and the end of the year. This would certainly be quite nice and yet, that is also going to be on its own schedule! Rather than rushing to get the remainder of the story out there, the emphasis is going to be on getting it right. Remember that season 3 has already been confirmed to be the final one, and Netflix is going to produce the remainder of the material that exists. (That is no small investment, especially when you start to hear more and more about how much the first season cost.)

