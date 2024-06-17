Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 7 promo: Vampire trial

Are you ready to see Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 7 over at AMC next week? We’re not sure we ever will be.

After all, the conclusion to tonight’s episode is the sort of thing that is going to leave you shaking in the knees for whatever is coming up next, especially when you consider the fact that there is a significant chance a major character will die. The vampire trial is upon us, and Louis, Claudia, and Madeleine could all be in varying amounts of danger. Armand’s betrayal has transpired, Lestat is back (though Louis is not aware of it yet), and the entire event is being held at the theater for humanity to see.

The primary reason for fear, of course comes down to the simple fact that we have yet to see Claudia in any form in the present day of the series. That in itself should be a pretty significant reason to worry that she dies here. Of course, we do not want that, but it feels like it certainly could transpire. It is not as though he and Claudia were the best of friends, and of course, it makes sense that Sam Reid’s character would resurface right when everyone was starting to appear happy.

In addition to the vampire trial, there are still other things to consider here! Take, for starters, the notion of the Talamasca trying to interfere with Daniel’s interview. What can he say in order to keep them at bay? Is it possible that he really does anything at all here, or is this all going to be saved for the finale?

What do you most want to see moving into Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 7?

How do you think the story will progress into the finale? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way and we don’t want you to miss them.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

