Reacher season 3 premiere date: A reason for 2025 wait

As many of you may be aware at the moment, we are going to be waiting a good while to see Reacher season 3 premiere date arrive on Prime Video. How long are we talking? Well, earlier this year star Alan Ritchson noted that more than likely, this is a show that will not be back until 2025.

Given that the third season started filming last year prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, we would understand if you thought that it should be ready by now. However, the strike obviously brought things to a stop and even when the cast and crew returned, there was also another production break that took place this spring — and during that time, Ritchson worked on another project.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Reacher coverage!

So if you wanted more evidence as to why we’re waiting until next year, here it is — filming is still going on! In a post on Instagram, Ritchson gave us a particularly hilarious look behind the scenes, whether it be his tattoos being airbrushed or the sort of snack that he eats while waiting to do some night shoots. This is a long production due in part to the attention to detail — plus also what is required in order for the actor to even step onto set. Despite his character kicking so much butt and taking names, in real life he absolutely feels as relaxed as they come.

For the upcoming third season, it doesn’t feel like Reacher will have much time to relax at all. He will be more on his own (even if Neagley will show up here and there), and this is a story that may have some echoes to season 1. If you love stories that are about a single person having to pool their resources to save the day, you could get that here and then some.

Related – Get some more discussion now on Reacher, including a particularly massive co-star

What do you most want to see on Reacher season 3 when it does eventually air?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — other updates are coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







