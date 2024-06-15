The Boys season 4: Will Sam or Cate join the Seven?

We know that Sam and Cate from Gen V will appear at some point on The Boys season 4 — so where are they? Also, given that the Seven just added two new faces in Sage and Firecracker, why weren’t they considered?

After all, at the end of season 1 of the spin-off the two students were coined the Guardians of Godolkin as a part of an elaborate cover-up by Vought; heck, you can argue that Cate in particular is one of the most powerful Supes in this entire universe. (Even without one of her hands now, it still feels that way.) They could be an asset for Vought and Homelander, but in a matter of time.

Here is the hilarious thing about this story — the last thing that we expected was the recent Homelander AMA on Reddit to be a legitimate source of news. However, we do think that the character has a legitimate explanation for why the two characters aren’t being considered — you can choose to view this as canon or not:

The Guardians of Godolkin are true American heroes. They’re great kids, and they’ve been a huge help to me in these turbulent times. But are they ready for The Seven? I’d say America needs them right where they are – at the best academic institution in the world and on the set of an upcoming Vought Studios project I can’t tell you about quite yet. Stay in school, kids!

Reading between the lines here, the truth is that Gen V wants to keep the characters on this show and while they may turn up on The Boys at some point, they are not meant to stray too far from it. remember that season 2 of the spin-off is currently in production, so there is at least a chance you could see them in action before the end of the year.

When do you think we will see Sam and Cate on The Boys season 4?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

