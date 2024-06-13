The Boys season 4 episode 4 air date: Homelander’s origins?

Following the big three-episode premiere today on Prime Video, it makes perfect sense to want The Boys season 4 episode 4 immediately. So, when are we getting it? What will the story be? Let’s just say there are a few different things worthy of discussion.

First and foremost, let’s begin by noting that moving forward, the plan is to air a new installment every week from here on out. The eight-episode season will officially conclude come mid-July.

Story-wise, it does feel like what’s ahead could be one of the more risky and experimental episodes we get, given that a good part of it may be tied to diving deeper into Homelander’s past. In the closing minutes of episode 3, Antony Starr’s character realized that in order to really get to the place that he needs, it may be essential for him to dive deep into his own past — which we know is extremely dark and twisted. He never had much of a childhood, and we know that a big part of his upbringing was really defined by experiments and becoming the “chosen one” for Vought.

Is there any good in him?

Let’s just say that this is complicated, largely in that he does show an interest in having his son have a different childhood than he did. However, he doesn’t know how to parent and is about as petulant as can be when things don’t go his way. We’ve already seen him have a pretty hard time dealing with Sage, even though bringing her on board was his idea in the first place.

Of course, we imagine that at some point in here, we’re going to see things get gory — the show does that well!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

