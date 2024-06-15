House of the Dragon season 2: Matt Smith, cast on larger scale

The House of the Dragon season 2 premiere is coming to HBO in just a matter of days, and there are so many things that can be said!

So, how do we best start things off here? Well, the simplest thing that we can note is rather simple: Just how huge the story is going to be moving forward! We hope you are ready for a batch of episodes that is big, dramatic, crazy, and shows off more of Westeros than we ever saw in season 1! It is going to be rather essential that this happens, largely because of the simple fact that both the Greens and the Blacks are going to need armies for the Dance of Dragons ahead.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a video in which Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, and many other cast members outline just how big and exciting the show is. You also get some fun behind-the-scenes information in here as well from showrunner Ryan Condal and executive producer Sara Hess — there are basically two production units going at once, meaning that there are almost two movies being shot every day. There were constantly hundreds of people working and giving every single part of the story their all.

Our hope here is obviously that House of the Dragon manages to elevate things further as there is a palpable sense of danger in almost every moment. This show is absolutely better when you never quite know who could die next. (Sure, we recognize that those familiar with Fire & Blood have a little bit of advance knowledge, but you more or less catch our drift.)

