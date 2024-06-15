Platonic season 2 premiere date: A June 2024 update

With us now into June 2024, what could be said when it comes to a Platonic season 2 premiere date? Is there a reason for hope for something more soon?

Well, if you are not aware, the first thing that is worth sharing here is quite simple in that the Seth Rogen – Rose Byrne series is 100% coming back for more! That is not something that you have to worry about here. Instead, you can concern yourself with the simple question as to when the series is coming back, as nothing has been confirmed on that subject as of yet. Heck, there is not even much in the way of official news about filming as of yet!

Just based on the previous statement alone, it is more than a little bit clear to assume that there is not going to be more that we can share regarding a premiere this month. Not only that, but there’s not a lot we may be able to share more on that subject for at least the rest of the year! There is a good chance that Platonic does return in 2025 still, largely due to the fact that this is not one of those shows that takes an insane amount of time to shoot and then edit after the fact.

As for what the second season is going to be about, there is a certain element of mystery there, especially since you have to find a way to bring Will and Sylvia back together! (Remember here that Will moved to San Diego close to the end of the first season.) It does seem like the producers are going to stay true to the title here, which means that you can go ahead and throw out the door any notion that the two lead characters are going to get together. That is not going to be the focus of this story, and nor will it ever be.

