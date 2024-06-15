Pretty Little Liars: Summer School finale: Who is Bloody Rose?

Next week on Max, you are going to have a chance to see the Pretty Little Liars: Summer School finale and with that, answers.

Who is Bloody Rose? That has been a central part of the story for all of the season and yet, answers have alluded us all. Are there theories aplenty? Absolutely, with Christian being high on the list of suspects. Yet, it does also feel like there’s going to be a twist to whatever is revealed, mostly because there’s nothing more that producers love to do than come up with a reveal no one sees coming.

To get a few more specifics on the final episode, remember to check out the full Pretty Little Liars: Summer School episode 8 synopsis below:

Pretty Little Liars focuses on the last person on their list of suspects and tries to discover the identity of Bloody Rose Waters once and for all.

Is this going to be the end of the series?

Let’s just say that, for now, the answer to that is still pretty complicated, and for good reason. This is a show that benefits from having potentially another chapter, but the problem here is that for now, there is nothing that has been confirmed at the moment. Max is under the Warner Bros. Discovery umbrella, and obviously our fear here is that there could be an abrupt cancellation.

Of course, we cannot give you an answer at this particular moment — however, we can at least give you a certain amount of advice. If you want to see more of this version of the PLL franchise, tell your friends to watch! The more people who check out the season and watch the whole way through, the more likely it is that there is something more down the road. If nothing else, there is potential for all sorts of big stuff ahead.

Related – Is Kelly really dead on Pretty Little Liars: Summer School? Let’s look into it

What do you most want to see moving into Pretty Little Liars: Summer School?

Also, who do you think we are going to see unmasked? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







