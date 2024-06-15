Blue Bloods series finale: Abigail Hawk tributes Tom Selleck

If you love Blue Bloods and wanted an excuse to get emotional this weekend, we’ve got you covered.

For those out there who are unaware, the cast and crew are currently working to film the series finale, which is obviously something that is pretty emotional for all of them. It is something almost a decade and a half in the making, and people are wrapping up their work at different times.

Take, for example, Abigail Hawk, who plays Baker on the show. We know that she has already completed all of her scenes at the Commissioner’s Office alongside Tom Selleck, who was her primary scene partner for much of the show’s run. The two clearly established a powerful bond over the years and if you head over to Hawk’s Instagram, you can see some of what she had to say about her co-star, including a story from the early days where he encouraged her to “stay loose.” This is how she concluded the message:

For 14 years, I witnessed him turn what could have been a static police procedural into a living, breathing character drama.

He gave me permission – to find her, to discover her quirks and faults and flaws, to create the person under the perfection. To “stay loose.”

Thank you, Tom. “Thank you, Baker…”

How will Baker’s story on the show end? Honestly, we’re not sure that it will. Sure, she could get promoted or take a job elsewhere, but there’s also something quite pure about her continuing to work with Frank. The only way we’d want something otherwise is in the event she becomes a part of a spin-off. Nothing is confirmed in regards to the existence of one yet, other than a Paramount executive making a comment in passing not too long ago.

Hawk also shared a fun tidbit in the post as well — originally, Baker’s first name was “Melissa” before it later shifted to match her own.

Related – Who is coming back for the final episode of Blue Bloods?

What are you going to miss about Blue Bloods when it wraps up its run later this year?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







