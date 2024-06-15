Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 3: Effie’s choice

Are you excited already to see Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 3 over on Starz? We hope so, as there are big things ahead.

To be specific, some of these big things are going to have Alix Lapri’s character of Effie at the center of them. She has been a curious x-factor in most of the series, largely in that she’s never had the family backing of the Tejadas or the legacy of Tariq. She’s largely had to fend for herself at all turns and she’s definitely burned the candle at all ends. For now, she’s also gone back and forth in terms of who she wants to work with.

Is this going to change moving forward? Absolutely. Speaking to TV Insider, here is some of what Lapri had to say:

“[She’s] gonna have to choose. Being in cahoots with the Russians and Noma and everybody that’s involved like that is a very dangerous world to be in … Ultimately what it is going to come down to is picking a side because everybody knows you can’t play both sides forever.”

Of course, there is a part of us that would like to think that she, Tariq, and Brayden could all figure things out … but that’s hard to imagine given that Effie set up Tariq last season. That’s a pretty hard thing to forgive and we 100% recognize that. So with that in mind, we just think that there is going to be chaos at every turn. In other words, the sort of stuff that this show does so well.

In the immediate future, Tariq has some other priorities that he’ll be dealing with beyond just Effie. Remember that we’re talking here about a guy who is contemplating getting back into the game, but there could be a great deal of danger that comes along with that. After all, plenty of people want him dead…

