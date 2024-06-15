The Witcher season 4 premiere date: Where does it stack up?

As many of you may be aware at this point, The Witcher season 4 is well on its way to coming out on Netflix — production started months ago! The cast and crew, led by the new Geralt in Liam Hemsworth, are doing whatever they can to prepare for what lies ahead. This is a huge, ambitious show and by virtue of that, it takes a long time to film — let alone edit after the fact.

When the dust settles, let’s just say that you should note be surprised if you are waiting until fall 2025 or early 2026 to see it arrive on the aforementioned streaming service.

In the end, though, it is important to remember here that the state of post-production will not be the only factor in determining when The Witcher lands — Netflix also will figure out where to place it amidst the rest of the lineup.

After all, the next year and a half is going to be a pretty busy time for the streamer. Remember that in the second half of 2025 / early 2026, they need to figure out where to place such projects as One Piece season 2, the next chapter of Wednesday, and of course the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. We personally think there’s a chance that The Witcher will come out at least before some of them, largely due to the fact that it started filming before the Jenna Ortega series and it may be able to turn things around faster than Stranger Things, as hard as that may be to believe.

The biggest thing to note is that while all of these shows may be available in a similar window, Netflix is going to try their best in order to spread them out. They will not air two or three of them the same month. If season 2 of Wednesday is out in November 2025, for example, you’d probably wait until December to see The Witcher. It’s just a part of their smart subscription model.

Related – Learn more now about The Witcher season 5 and what lies ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Witcher season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







