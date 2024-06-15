The Boys season 4: Antony Starr on Homelander’s aging

As we prepare to see The Boys season 4 episode 4 on Prime Video next week, one central theme is clear: Homelander is getting older. Sure, he may be immune to a number of different things, but that does not mean that he is protected by Father Time! This is one of few things that does still serve as an obstacle for him.

Over the course of the premiere, we saw Antony Starr’s character experience some substantial signs of aging, which could obviously throw him into some sort of mid-life crisis. That’s not great for a guy who has already done countless horrible things through the first few seasons.

If you’re wondering if this aging is a one-time thing or something more, Starr has a message: You are going to see a lot more ahead. Speaking to TV Insider, here is some of what the actor had to say:

“It filters through everything in the season … Funnily enough, prior to the season, I was thinking as I’m aging up and going through different parts of my own life, I wanted to add some of that into what was going on for the character. And I was on the verge of calling Eric [Kripke] to talk to him about it. And then I went, ‘You know what? No, I’m not going to be that actor. I’m not going to do that. I’ll just wait.’”

Luckily, waiting produced great results here for Antony, who has had fantastic material that he routinely knocks out of the park. The thing that we remain the most curious about with him is whether or not there will ever be a way to kill him — and not just that, but who would be the person that does, if it happens.

