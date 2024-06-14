Doctor Who season 14: EP on the current ratings

Is there a controversy at all right now when it comes to Doctor Who season 14 and the current state of its ratings? That depends on where you go.

We have become well-aware from years in this industry that there is little that the British media loves more than discussing viewership, even though less and less people are watching TV live year in and year out. That especially has to be true for a show in Doctor Who, which airs on Saturdays in the UK when viewers are off doing other things. Still, the lower live numbers have become a point of discussion — they are impossible to calculate here in America, as Disney+ does not release such information.

Rest assured, showrunner Russell T. Davies is not concerned about the series’ current performance — instead, he is confident that they have done what they set out to do, especially when it comes to attracting younger viewers to the world. See more of what he had to say in a new interview with the Radio Times (per Doctor Who TV):

“I’m very proud of it! You know, they might not be the ratings we’d love. We always want higher. But they are building over the 28-day period. Episode 1, Space Babies, is already up to 5.6 million and counting. So it is getting there … I was brought back in to bring in a youthful audience. That’s been massively successful.”

The series already has a season 15, so there is nothing to be worried about there. In general, though, we would say that there’s not all that much to be concerned about in general, especially since this show obviously knows its strengths and it could gain more viewers over time. Creatively, this season has been strong, and there have been a number of key standout stories to date.

Related – Get some more details on the upcoming Doctor Who finale

What have you thought about the ratings for Doctor Who season 14 so far?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — so many other updates are ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







