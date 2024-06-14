America’s Got Talent season 19 episode 4 return date at NBC

When is America’s Got Talent season 19 episode 4 going to air over at NBC? There’s a chance that you know a hiatus is coming.

After all, typically on Fridays we are here to break down a sneak preview for an upcoming episode, and that gives us something more to be excited about. Yet, that isn’t something that we’ll see until Tuesday, June 25. So what is going on here? Well, go ahead and look towards the Olympic trials as evidence of what is going on.

In general, the summer games in Paris this year are going to bring about some interruptions throughout this season, as it happens every time the Olympics are around. There are a wide array of different acts still to come in the auditions, and remember that there are a number of Golden Buzzers still coming! One of the big changes for this season is that you are actually going to be seeing two acts per judge be put through automatically to the live shows, and that does mean that a lot more decisions are being made in real time.

We do think that there are a lot of fantastic acts already present this season and most importantly, they’ve run the gamut from singers to dancers to magic acts and dog acts. The best seasons are the ones where it feels like there are a handful of people who can win, as opposed to just a small select group.

Of course, the biggest thing that AGT does need to figure out is how to make an act be next-level viral, which we’d argue that they have not had since the days of Kodi Lee so many years ago.

