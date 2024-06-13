Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 premiere date: June update

Is there a chance we’re going to hear something more about Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 between now and the end of June?

The first thing to remind you of here is a rather pleasant reminder, actually — you don’t have to worry at all here about the long-term future. The series has already been renewed at Netflix; not only that, but there is going to be a season 3 at the same time! The plan is for that to be the final season, but that should cover most of the source material that is out there.

So while it would be great to learn something more about season 2 between now and the end of this month, we also need to be somewhat realistic here — the show is going to be keeping us waiting for a while. There are no indications out there that this series is going to start filming until closer to the end of the summer and even when that happens, there is still a good chance that a premiere date won’t be announced for at least another year.

Just consider all of the special effects that are required here; it is not the craziest thing in the world to consider that season 2 is not on Netflix until at least early 2026. These shows are such an expensive undertaking for a wide array of different reasons, with the biggest one being just that there are so many special effects that need to be implemented after the fact.

If there is a silver lining here…

Well, the two season renewal is going to allow Avatar: The Last Airbender to film the remaining chapters close to each other. That should reduce the time off between seasons. Not only that, but it should make it that the young cast does not age too far up to be able to play some of these characters.

What do you most want to see moving into Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 over at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

