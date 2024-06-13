Bridgerton season 4: Is Francesca or Benedict the focus?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Bridgerton season 4 on Netflix in 2026, it does feel like there’s room for a lot of discussions. That is especially the case here when it comes to the main focus of the story.

Who will be front and center? It is certainly a great thing to wonder about at the moment! On paper, you can probably make the argument here that Benedict needs to be next just because there’s been a lot of time invested in him already. However, the end of season 3 also revealed that the show has turned the book character of Michael into Michaela, and that could be a fundamental shift from anything the series has ever done when it comes to the Francesca storyline.

For everyone out there wondering, showrunner Jess Brownell is still keeping her cards close to the vest rather than revealing anything more. Just take a look at some of what she had to say in a chat with TVLine:

“We’re not saying one way or the other who’s next, but we wanted to introduce that part of Francesca’s story. Her story is one that has more installments than some of the other book stories and so, we’re getting started on it a little more quickly.”

At this point, it does feel as though the Francesca storyline is one that could have a lot of layers to it, so even if this is not the season 4 primary storyline, there is absolutely still a way for the show to circle back to it and allow for some buildup.

No matter what happens, it does feel clear that everything from here on out will be different. Given that the secret is now out for Penelope being Lady Whistledown, doesn’t it have to be by some measure?

