Bridgerton season 4: Will Cressida return?

Over the course of the third season of Bridgerton, we saw what was certainly a pretty epic and chaotic storyline for Cressida. At one point, she claimed that she was, in fact, Lady Whistledown, even though this was not the case.

So why do this? Well, the answer here appears to be rather simple, with it being tied to the fact that she saw it as a way to get out of her present unwanted situation. She also briefly saw it as an opportunity for power, before of course Penelope decided to make it clear that she was going to take that power back. With this, Cressida’s status on the show is now up in the air, given that she is both consider a pariah and a liar at the same exact time.

Luckily, it does not appear as though this is the end for the Cressida character, as there could be room for more drama moving forward. Speaking on the subject to The Hollywood Reporter, here is what showrunner Jess Brownell had to say on the subject:

We saw new depths from Cressida (Jessica Madsen) this season, but she’s still an imperfect character in many ways. But more importantly, she’s a character who’s under a significant amount of pressure and in a difficult situation. And so, my hope is that even though she does some things in the back half that people might not agree with, now that we understand what her circumstances are, we can sympathize with her and empathize with her and understand why she does the thing she does. I’m hopeful that this is not the end of Cressida’s story. And, if I have my say in it, we’ll be seeing more of Cressida.

Now, we just have to wait and see what the focus for season 4 ends up being, as that could end up altering the future of a number of different characters all at once.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

