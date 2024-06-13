Thirst With Shay Mitchell season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Max?

Following the arrival of the Thirst With Shay Mitchell season 1 finale today at Max, is there a chance at a season 2? Or, have we reached the end of the road?

The first thing that we really should do at the moment here is rather simple, and that is to state the following: Nothing has been decided as of yet. Is there still a reason for hope? Absolutely. The folks over at the streaming service have been eager to have another show in this vein, and for a number of different reasons. There is always an appetite for these sort of travel series, as they allow you the opportunity to see a wide array of different places and culture. It is what Anthony Bourdain did so well on Parts Unknown, and what Phil Rosenthal is doing on Netflix with Somebody Feeds Phil. Max has another travel show now in Conan O’Brien Must Go, which features a wide array of different settings and a ton of comedy.

Of course, what makes Thirst With Shay Mitchell a little bit different from the rest of the pack is its focus obviously on beverage, and then also its appeal to a particular, younger demographic. After all, this is a show that caters mostly to fans of Mitchell, who a lot of viewers know from the original Pretty Little Liars, where she played Emily. She has an enthusiasm that can be infectious to watch, and it goes without saying that there are plenty of other places to visit.

Now if you do want to see another season of the show, our advice is simply this: Be sure to watch the entire season here, and then recommend it to some other viewers! The more who do, the better the chances are that something more happens. The big concern here is simply that Max does tend to cancel a lot of shows since the Warner Bros. Discovery deal, so there is a threshold that has to be met.

