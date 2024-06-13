P-Valley season 3 premiere date: A June 2024 update

With us now in the midst of June 2024, what does that mean when it comes to a P-Valley season 3? Is a pretty date approaching?

For those who has been eager to see more of the series, we understand any and all frustrations! After all, the second season of the series premiered more than two years ago, and it honestly was not too long ago when production kicked off here. The long wait here was due to the industry strikes of last year and now, the cast and crew are going to put their all into trying to make the story perfect.

So when will you actually see the show back? Well, let’s start here by noting that for Starz at this point, they do have a lot of the schedule set through the rest of the year. Also, for a number of different reasons. For starters, they have Power Book II: Ghost on the air right now and following this, they also have Outlander at the end of the year as well as The Serpent Queen before too long. There is no guarantee that P-Valley will be ready until early 2025, let alone have a spot on the schedule.

For the time being…

Well, let’s just go ahead and suggest patience above all else. There isn’t going to be some sort of premiere date this month, so that’s not something you should expect. Instead, we can hope that there will be something tied to casting or other relevant information moving forward. There is a lot of drama and character development ahead; this is something that should be considered a given. P-Valley is a story about overcoming hardships, but also getting to know a group of people who are likable and well-worth rooting for. Let’s just hope that the new season 100% lives up to the long wait.

