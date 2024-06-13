The Boys season 4 premiere: Tilda Swinton voices Ambrosius!

One of the great things about The Boys is how they are, somehow, able to get top-tier talent to do absolutely bonkers things. Take, for example, getting Charlize Theron to play a version of Stormfront in a Vought movie. Or, using Will Ferrell within the first few episodes this season.

Now while you may not have seen Tilda Swinton within the first few episodes, you absolutely heard the legendary actress in a rather unusual role: Ambrosius, the octopus who has an ongoing, romantic relationship with The Deep. She clearly loves Chace Crawford and yet, at the same time he now has her hidden away. It is an odd relationship, and one that may be in danger now that he has hooked up with Sage.

So what went into casting Swinton for the part? Well, showrunner Eric Kripke told TVLine that all it took was a conversation for her to get on board:

“We just knew that when Ambrosius was going to be a character, we wanted, like, the classiest, biggest, Oscar-winning-est British actress we could find, and that’s a pretty small list … So we reached out to Tilda, and to her everlasting credit, she heard this ridiculous idea about playing an octopus, and she jumped at it, and she thought it would be so much fun.

“She came into the recording booth, and I was there, and to hear the highest possible caliber actress, throwing herself wholeheartedly into the dumbest s–t was, honestly, one of the best professional days of my life.”

Chace Crawford, meanwhile, tells the publication that he was thrilled to learn the truth about Swinton’s casting — though he did not know who would be voicing the character at the time of production. Let’s just say he got a chance to laugh at it, just as we all did!

What did you think about Tilda Swinton voicing Ambrosius on The Boys season 4?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

