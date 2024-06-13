Mayor of Kingstown season 3: EP on Jeremy Renner recovery

We’ve made it to the one-quarter mark of Mayor of Kingstown season 3 and to date, absolutely we’ve seen some great stuff. Mike has found himself already at the center of a lot of challenges, and it will take everything within him to keep the peace.

As so many of you know already, behind the scenes Jeremy Renner has certainly faced challenges of his own. Following his near-fatal snowplow accident, there was no guarantee he’d ever be able to return to work! Yet, that is what he did, and producers did just about everything they could to accommodate him through the rigors of long work days early on. So much of their passion was due to Jeremy’s own desire to make this season happen, and that belief was a huge driving force.

Want to know more? Then see what co-creator Hugh Dillon had to say on the subject to Cinema Blend:

He’s been through so much, but yet, we’re all very positive people and, and I’m driven, and I just was like ‘You can do this.’ And I believed in him, you know, it wasn’t just pipe dreams. It’s like, I believe in him. And I believe in the show, and Taylor Sheridan, and we, you know, the odds are against us in this business anyway. So you kind of have to be an optimist.

That optimism paid off and now, everyone has a chance to deliver the finished product — and we have to hope that it lives up to the expectations that we’ve got for it. The door also remains open for a season 4, which feels tremendously exciting in its own right. (The producers have said there is a plan etched out that could lead to several more seasons, but Paramount+ will be the final judge of that.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Mayor of Kingstown now, including what else is coming

What are you the most interested in seeing at present with Mayor of Kingstown season 3?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — more updates are ahead and of course, we don’t want you missing them.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







