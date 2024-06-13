One Piece season 2 premiere date: A June 2024 update

With us now right in the middle of June 2024, what more is there to say about a One Piece season 2 over at Netflix?

At this point, we don’t think we need to tell anyone out there that the anime / manga adaptation is enormously popular, and the first season actually did a good job of trying to live up to the source material. We know that this is not an altogether easy thing to do, and they deserve a ton of credit for working in order to try and make that happen.

Of course, moving forward you have another balancing act to try and maintain — you don’t want to rush things by any means, but you also want to keep it fresh in viewers’ minds. This is why it is so important that filming kicks off over the course of the summer, since this could enable a return at some point in the second half of next year — or so we hope. It could always be longer, depending on all of the visual effects that are required with a series of this nature.

If there is a chance that we hear anything at all between now and the end of the month, let’s just cross our fingers that it will be tied to casting. There are some prominent roles out there! Of course, you’ve got Smoker as revealed in the closing minutes of the season 1 finale and then after that, Dr. Kureha may be coming soon. Sure, there was that hope a long time ago that Jamie Lee Curtis could play the part — fingers crossed that this is still possible, but there hasn’t been a whole lot said on the subject over the past little while.

The most important thing that season 3 can do creatively is rather simple: Continue to strike that delicate balance between adventure, action, humor, and imagination. It may not be easy, but we still have faith.

