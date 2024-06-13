Evil season 4 episode 5 spoilers: Off to the Vatican?

As you prepare to see Evil season 4 episode 5 on Paramount+ next week, get set for something totally different. After all, it doesn’t seem as though Ben, David, or Kristen are going to be anywhere close to home in the near future.

On paper, you can make the argument here that really, these characters should not be traveling anywhere based on some of what’s happening to them — especially since Ben’s losing his grip on science and Andy has just made a difficult choice to leave for a while. Yet, duty calls and these characters are set to head off now to another continent! To learn more about what is ahead here, be sure to check out the season 4 episode 5 synopsis below:

Kristen, David and Ben travel to the Vatican with a possible relic from Jesus’ cross; the Bouchard girls face increasingly strange and sinister incidents in the house.

One of the things that has been so smart about the way Evil tells some of its stories is that every so often, they do allow Kristen’s daughters to take a spotlight so we can check in further on them. They’ve gone through a lot and while their mom may want them to have a pretty safe environment, the reality remains that this is pretty darn impossible. How can they really do that when you consider what they are up against? There just is not that much of a way to make that happen.

In the end, this feels like an episode that is going to certainly further along some stories, but it hardly feels like there will be answers to many things, either. Take, for example, what’s going on for Leland in his new role as father. Clearly, it’s going bad for him to the point where he’s having to make deals with Sheryl for him. Could he turn a corner with it still? In theory sure, but it feels unlikely.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

