Evil season 4 episode 4: Is Andy leaving?

If the producers behind Evil wanted to make everyone emotionally devastated after the first four episodes, mission accomplished? It’s hard to know how else to view things after the latest episode tried to show Andy doing what he thought was right, albeit with severe consequences.

Let’s get right to the facts here — Andy knows that something is terribly wrong with him, though he doesn’t quite understand the full lengths of the mind control. He’s been tormented all season, now to the point where he’s being presented as an addict when he knows full well that this is not the case. Wants to find an escape and a way to get better and by virtue of that, he’s set on getting treatment in upstate New York. At the end of season 4 episode 4, he informs Kristen, she breaks down, and he tells her that he loves her and wants this to work.

So why make this choice if you’re Andy? You may think that physical distance may help to ensure that she does not get hurt; also, who knows? There’s a good chance that this works! Of course, we do realize that this is Evil a.k.a. a world where nothing gets resolved anywhere near so easy. He’s also far from the first character dealing with some element of psychological warfare this season, as we are also getting a chance to see something similar happen with Ben.

Given that more than half of the season is still to come, that does mean that there’s plenty of room for change. Whether or not we see Andy every step of the way on his journey here remains to be seen, as there have been gaps where he was not around before. Given what he is setting out to do here, though, it does feel like you can argue this is worth checking in with him along the way.

Related – Check out more news on Evil season 4, including what else is potentially on the way

What do you think about the overall events now of Evil season 4 episode 4?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







