The Boys season 4: What time does it come out on Prime Video?

We all know that The Boys season 4 is almost here on Prime Video, but there is another question worth wondering. What time is it going to be available?

Well, the good news is that we’ve got clarity. However, the bad news is that you aren’t going to have a chance to see the first three episodes tonight. There was a reason to think that this could be happening, largely due to the simple fact that Gen V episodes came out the night before and the Amazon-owned streaming service has done this with a number of other shows.

This time around, though, you are either going to have to wait until midnight or the next morning — it all depends on your sleep schedule. The show has confirmed that this season, episodes will be streaming starting at midnight Pacific time or 3:00 a.m. Pacific. Presumably, this is going to be the way that things are going to be all season long, so that is something to be prepared for pretty darn far in advance.

As for what lies ahead this season…

Well, it’s going to be crazy. Homelander’s son Ryan will be around longer, Butcher could be more unhinged due to his terminal illness, we will meet Hughie’s mother, and there are two new Supes entering the Seven in Firecracker and Sage. These are people who have their own powers and agenda, and we certainly hope that in one way or another, they could end up surprising us. Time will tell.

Remember that there are eight episodes in The Boys this time around, and the series has already been renewed for a fifth and final season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

