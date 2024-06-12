NCIS season 22: When to expect first promo

As so many of you may know at this point, there is a lot to be excited about moving into NCIS season 22 over on CBS. The premiere has a big cliffhanger to resolve in regards to Jessica Knight and beyond just that, there is a chance that at some point, the show could better set up the spin-off all about Tony and Ziva!

Unfortunately there is no official premiere date as of yet for the crime drama, but it feels like we’re going to be seeing it either in late September or early October. Such an official date could be revealed close to the end of the month … but when could we actually get some footage? We know that this is the sort of thing that will really start to get some people excited!

First and foremost, we know that the show has yet to start production, and that is the first domino that needs to fall in order to ensure that the show comes back on the air. This will probably happen in July and odds are, the footage will surface in late August or early September.

Now, will the first promo give a lot away?

Well, let’s just say that the moment we’re not altogether optimistic. It feels instead that the show will probably play more towards casual audiences as opposed to specific diehard fans. This means that the focus will likely be on action, drama, and a few assorted mysteries.

Luckily, it does at least feel like there will be way more opportunities to dive into stories moving into the next season. After all, there’s likely going to be somewhere between 18-22 episodes coming up this time around, and there is also no indication that season 22 will be the final one.

