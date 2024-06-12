Is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 all but confirmed?

While there may not be official confirmation at the moment regarding The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3, consider this: It is going to happen. At this point, it is largely about AMC deciding when to make it official.

After all, the network seems to be doing something similar with season 3 that they did with season 2 — commencing filming far in advance. Or, to be specific, before the previous season even premieres!

In a new interview with American Biker, star and executive producer Norman Reedus more or less confirms that the next chapter of the show will film at least in part in Spain, which does suggest that Daryl and some other characters could be on the move — though there could be places there that double for France. We will have to wait and see, as nothing can be said for certain.

If there is one thing that we are confident about, it’s that the producers will take great care to ensure that the series is visually stunning and different from any other in the franchise. This is a part of what made season 1 so unique. Daryl was such a great fish-out-of-water character in France, and there was also something rather lovely about him discovery a found family with Isabelle and Laurent that we never expected. From here, we just have to hope that we continue to see more of them, and for these relationships to develop further.

As for the rest of the franchise…

Well, remember that the second season of Dead City is in production and based on where things stand now, we hope to see it back at some point in 2025.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

